HOULKA --Clean Sweep 2021 -- the start of a long-term project to spruce up the town and a lot more -- will be held Saturday May 1, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., in Houlka, town officials said this week.
The event is being sponsored by the Town of Houlka, Houlka Volunteer Fire Department, Houlka Helping Hands, Assembly of Worship Church, Houlka First Baptist church, Houlka Methodist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and the Dynamic Divas.
“Long - term, we’d like to clean up the town, spruce up Town Hall with fresh paint, and perhaps install new toilets at the Community Center. If we don’t get all that done this time, we may schedule another event in the next quarter.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re going to start with baby steps and get done what we can,” according to Mayor-elect David Huffman.
Saturday’s actual clean-up will last until noon. Hot dogs donated by Mounce Grocery, chips and drinks will be served from noon- 1 p.m.
The area to be cleaned up includes Highway 32 running through Houlka, as well as a portion of the road both east and west of the town. Plans call for one group of participants to start east of town, another group -- the Dynamic Divas-- to begin west of town, and both groups to then work toward the center of town and meet at the Community Center.
Gloves, safety vests and trash bags will be distributed before the clean-up starts. Participants are asked to wear brightly colored outer garments for enhanced visibility, and rubber boots if possible.
Caution signs will also be placed along the road to alert drivers to watch for those picking up trash.
Houlka police and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department will help provide security and traffic control for the event. Several inmates from the CCCF will also help during the event, Huffman said.
Filled bags will be tied up and left alongside the road for MDOT to pick up. Failing that, they’ll be carried to a landfill.
Those interested should contact Town Hall for more information.
A meeting was held Monday, April 19, at the Community Center in Houlka to plan details of the project.
Several teachers were also on hand, with the goal of having their students participate as a form of community service.
“We’re hoping for a lot of community support. We’re asking folks to show up, get their hands dirty and do a little cleaning,” Huffman said this week.