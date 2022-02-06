HOUSTON – Former Houston High School Basketball Coach Lanny Gooch was honored for his storied career during the game on Thursday night.
Gooch, who was the head basketball coach from 1968-1998, where he had a tremendous impact, not only on the school, but also on the game itself.
“We are here to honor and recognize a coach that was extremely successful and helped change basketball in Mississippi, Coach Lanny Gooch,” said Superintendent John Ellison.
He went on to talk a little bit about the numerous achievements of Coach Gooch.
“He led a highly successful program at Houston High School. Overall record for his career, both boys and girls, 773 wins, 356 losses, 68.47 winning percentage and 11 teams that advanced to the state tournament. He won the 1985 state girls championship, they were 34-2, he was runner up in the 1971 state girls championship, 32-2, 1980 North State Championship teams, 1971 Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Coach, 1985 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Coach of the Year, Conference Coach of the Year in 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1981 and 1982; He was also the District 4 Coach of the Year in 1995. He was inducted into the Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013. He also had winning teams and divisional champions in golf, baseball and girl's track at Houston High School. He also served on several athletic boards in the community.”
Coach Gooch was presented with a plaque honoring him for his many years of dedication to HHS and its basketball program, however, he was also presented with a trophy case in his honor, which was donated by his former players, and sits inside the gym entrance displaying the numerous trophies he won. In fact, all of his trophies would not fit in one case, and the school has ordered another one to go beside it.
He took the time to say thank you to the people he said made it all possible, the players.
“I'd like to thank all of my former players, you all worked so hard and we couldn't have won anything without you playing so hard, and I appreciate you. Thank you parents for coming and following us into the playoffs and all. I'd like to thank John Ellison for presenting this tonight and any of you that had a hand in putting this on tonight, and for the trophy case, glad to see the trophies back in the trophy case. I thank you, everyone, for all you've done for me and my family, thank you so much.”