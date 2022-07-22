The 10u Cal-Chic All Stars (Cody's Angel's) competed in Batesville in the Dizzy Dean State Tournament where they finished 3rd and the team was awarded the 3rd place trophy.
They went on to Southaven for the Dizzy Dean World Series. On the first day of play, they won both games which put us in the championship bracket. They went back the following Monday and lost to the Louisville All Stars which put them in the loser bracket.
They fought their way back to the championship game, but fell short to Louisville again. However, they were the Dizzy Dean Runner up in the World Series in 10u.
Lyla Chandler, Mckayla Johnson, Caylee Gravat, and Adley Teasley were awarded All Tournament team players and received plaques.
The team was coached by Valarie Chandler, Haley Gravat and Justin Teasley.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, east Arkansas, Shelby
county Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&