10u

Front row left to right: Lyla Chandler, Abby Criddle, Lindsay Reed, Adley Teasley, Caylee Gravat

Second Row left to right: Harleigh Jo Farmer, Millie Stewart, Makayla Johnson, Lily Martin, Brianna Patton, Madison Thomas

Back row: Justin Teasley, Valarie Chandler, Haley Gravat

 Courtesy Photo

The 10u Cal-Chic All Stars (Cody's Angel's) competed in Batesville in the Dizzy Dean State Tournament where they finished 3rd and the team was awarded the 3rd place trophy.

robert.scott@djournal.com

