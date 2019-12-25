Coffee is my best friend. I have to drink it to keep up with both my jobs. They take me to many different places, both mentally and physically. Coffee keeps me on the rails barreling towards the deadlines and the off times. It also allows me to be the normal 23 year old fool that I am. If I have been lacking sleep because of the foolishness that a young man can get into, coffee is right there to keep me going no matter what. She is a warm hug with a perfume that smells like the earth that quietly coaxes you along through your day.
If you ever feel like you don’t know what to get someone for the holidays, might I suggest a cup or a bag of coffee. It’s one of those things that every good southerner has in their pantry. Right next to the sugar and the tea bags is likely a tin of Folgers or Maxwell house. If it’s in your grandmother’s house it probably has a thin layer of dust on it, or a sheen of rust if it’s the actual metal tin. But, it is still there. Just as it should be. I love you coffee, just so long as you are not decaf.