Most people describe their perfect day as sunny and temperate, perhaps with a cool breeze blowing. I have a different definition of a perfect day however. I like days when the clouds have blocked out the sun and there is a distinct chill in the air. If there is rain, it’s even better. Essentially, I love winter.
I’m not sure why I love days like these so much, and there is probably some underlying reason why. However, I do not care to look into it. If something makes me happy, why should I spend the time looking into it deeper and dissecting it? Why can’t I just enjoy it?
The same can be said for anyone. Why should someone be made to feel bad if they enjoy something that is maybe not the same as everyone else? The answer is they shouldn’t. Let’s be clear though, I am not endorsing illegal activities, I am simply talking about something that is completely legal, just maybe not the norm.
No one should be made to feel ostracized if they enjoy something different or odd. In fact, they have broken away from the mold and are their own person.
What I am trying to say is to just be yourself and everything will work itself out from there.