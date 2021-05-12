Whenever anything even remotely good happens, you can almost bet that we southerners will take the chance to capitalize on it with our grills and have a cookout.
In fact, I often joke that no accomplishment is truly that until a cookout has been had to cement its status therein.
Baby took it’s first steps...cookout, daughter lost her first tooth…cookout, grandpa lost his last tooth...cookout. It can be humorous when you stop and think about it.
That said, I do enjoy a good cookout.
Food that I myself did not have to prepare, conversation with people that I may not see very often and of course, stuffing myself to the point it feels I might either throw up or drop dead at any minute.
That is how you know you’ve been to a true southern cookout when you are miserable for hours afterward, but then the next day you break out the plate(s) you made just for this very occasion and start all over again.
My family just had one for Mother’s Day this last weekend and we had ribs with all the trimmings, and it was superb.
I’m not saying anything is wrong with having so many cookouts, in fact it’s the opposite, I am just pointing out the humor (at least to me).
Although, I can’t laugh and eat ribs at the same time, so I suppose I’ll see you all later, who knows, perhaps it’ll even be at a cookout.