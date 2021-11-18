HOUSTON – PJ Cooper put the pen to the paper when she signed with Jackson State University on Thursday.
Surrounded by family, friends coaches and administrators, she signed her letter of commitment to JSU and for her, it is the beginning of something wonderful.
“It feels amazing to sign with Jackson State because it's different from what everybody else signs with around here, so it's just amazing and I'm really excited to start!”
The process involved in choosing JSU was not a short one. She sifted through offers from numerous Junior Colleges and Universities before deciding that she was meant to be a Tiger.
“A lot of [junior colleges] and universities around here asked me, but I wanted to do something different, and not a lot of people around here go to HBCUs (Historic Black Colleges and Universities), so it's just different. When I visited the campus, it just felt like home, and the coaching staff and everybody were very nice.”
Cooper has been a power player for the Lady Toppers for years.
Her career batting average is .458. She also boasts 100 Runs Batted In and eight home runs.
However, she still has a season left in Maroon and White, and she is looking to make the most of it.
“I hope me and my girls show out this year! I want my batting average to get higher and I want more RBIs, but overall, even if we don't make it that far, I just want us to have fun. That is the most important thing, having fun and being safe and through God, we are going to do great things!”
Cooper will take the field for her senior season with the Lady Toppers in the spring.