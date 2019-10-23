HOULKA – The annual Cornbread Festival was held in Houlka on Saturday, Oct. 12.
This year’s festival saw crowds come out to check out the vendors, music, speakers and of course cornbread.
The winners of this year’s cornbread contest were:
Mexican Cornbread: Donna Jo Jarvis
Regular Cornbread: Judy Collumns Paden
Specialty Cornbread: Patsy Griggs.
According to Tina Pullen, the morning was cold, and as a result, there were some people who did not show up. She said that they ended up with 30 vendors, which she said was a good turnout.
According to Pullen, the main reason people show up is the entertainment coupled with the relaxed atmosphere.
“I think people enjoyed coming out and just sitting around and enjoying the entertainment,” said Pullen. “They also enjoyed the food, because we definitely eat.”
There were people who donated food to accompany the cornbread. They donated Pinto Beans, Black-Eyed Peas and Turnip Greens just to name a few.
Pullen expressed her gratitude to those people because she said without them, there would have been no food.
They are pleased with this year’s festival and hope to continue to build it in the years to come.