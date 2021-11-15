Coroner runoff set for Nov. 23 By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Nov 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHICKASAW – The race for Coroner will come to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 23 following the runoff election.On the ballot will be Robert “Andy” Harmon and Larry D. Harris.Harris led the initial election with 661 votes, however, was unable to secure the 50 percent majority that is needed to win outright, as Harmon received 547.As such, he will compete with Harmon to decide who will serve the remainder of the Coroner term, which will end in 2023.As this is a county-wide election, voters will report to their regular polling place such as the one they use during a presidential election.Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.The last day to vote absentee in the Circuit Clerk's Office will be this Saturday, Nov. 20. They will be open from 8 a.m.- 12 Noon for absentee voting on Saturday.Harris has been serving as the Interim Coroner since July when sitting Coroner, Michael Fowler, resigned in order to draw state retirement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 36° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today Abundant sunshine. High 67F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 15, 2021 @ 6:11 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Coroner runoff set for Nov. 23 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Houston Police looking to get K-9 Nov 13, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Construction underway on new park Nov 13, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw School District feeding kids despite supply chain problems Nov 13, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Ameriprise Financial Volunteers Work to End Hunger Working With Starkville Strong Food Pantries Nov 12, 2021 Chickasaw Journal New Houlka aldermen set Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 4 Nov 12, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists