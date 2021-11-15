CHICKASAW – The race for Coroner will come to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 23 following the runoff election.

On the ballot will be Robert “Andy” Harmon and Larry D. Harris.

Harris led the initial election with 661 votes, however, was unable to secure the 50 percent majority that is needed to win outright, as Harmon received 547.

As such, he will compete with Harmon to decide who will serve the remainder of the Coroner term, which will end in 2023.

As this is a county-wide election, voters will report to their regular polling place such as the one they use during a presidential election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The last day to vote absentee in the Circuit Clerk's Office will be this Saturday, Nov. 20. They will be open from 8 a.m.- 12 Noon for absentee voting on Saturday.

Harris has been serving as the Interim Coroner since July when sitting Coroner, Michael Fowler, resigned in order to draw state retirement.

