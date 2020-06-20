OKOLONA -- An Okolona man whose body was found Friday June 12 died of natural causes, Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler said this week.
Funeral arrangements for Calvin Spencer Griffin, 60, are being handled by Holland Funeral Directors of Tupelo. Plans were incomplete last week .
Mr. Griffin’s body was found that morning in the 300 block of Main Street across from Olive Street by a passerby, the coroner said. He was not found near his residence.
The coroner believes Mr. Griffin died the previous night.
“Mr. Griffin died of hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Since he died outside and his death was not witnessed, his body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for autopsy,” Fowler said.
The case is being handled by the Okolona Police Department.