WOODLAND – The voters who normally vote at the Anchor voting precinct will see a change of venue this November.
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted to move the polling place from the Anchor voting precinct to the fellowship hall at Pleasant Ridge Church in Anchor for the Nov. 3 election.
The decision was made following District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard voicing his concerns about the precinct and its capacity at the last Board of Supervisors meeting on Sep. 8.
He said that the precinct was too small to allow voters to follow the social distancing guidelines, and that a bigger space would be needed to allow for the turnout that is expected.
The church was willing to allow the use of its facilities, and the board voted unanimously to do so.
Note: It was incorrectly stated that the precinct would be moved to Bethel Baptist Church in the Sep. 16 issue of the Chickasaw Journal, however, Pleasant Ridge is the correct location.