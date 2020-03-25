Everyone knows that there is a pandemic going on and that it has canceled just about everything. No need to talk about it at length, however, it at least needed to be stated to preface what I am about to say. This is awful, to say the least. But, I think it is a bit worse for some members of our community.
Those being the seniors that may never get to have their final home game to really revel in. These young men and women have had their hard work yanked away from them with reckless abandon and can now only dream about what could have been.
Whether or not it was going to be a championship season or not does not matter. These high schoolers deserve to have the same applause and love poured on them that all other student-athletes have gotten previously. I am sure that all these students know just how much they are loved by their communities, but hopefully this column can help bandage some of those wounds.
While the MHSAA has not canceled baseball and softball yet, many other sports have had the remainder of their seasons completely canceled.
Hopefully, after this is all done we can all get together and have these seniors play a game just so we can cheer them on. I hope to be there to watch and write about these fantastic kids. We need to rally around these student-athletes just like we need to rally behind the local businesses that have also been hurting during this time.