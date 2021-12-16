Christmas is right around the corner. It is extremely wise to stuff our stockings with items that will help us remain jolly and tranquil. Here are five things to make sure to include on your Christmas list.
5. Start early in preparing for the festive day.
You can begin shopping, cleaning the house, cooking and planning for a stress-free Christmas season. Doing so will aid us in punctually mailing Christmas cards, organizing our family gatherings and even time to decorate gingerbread houses. These memories will be shatterproof ornaments in our minds.
4. You can donate to someone in need.
Whether it is a family, nonprofit or individual, there is always someone we can help. It does not matter if it is handmade or costs $1; be sure to gift it from your heart.
3. Teach children not to focus on receiving gifts.
The spirit of entitlement has not brought joy to the world. Countless individuals feel as though they deserve to be given gifts. Christmas is not a celebration of our birthday! Please raise your children to know that life, love, food, water, air and each day we live to see are also beautifully wrapped presents we are blessed to receive.
2. Spend time with your family and loved ones.
One way to deck the halls of our homes is to pre-arrange our calendars with moments to mingle with the ones we love. Spreading good tidings of great joy will assist us while appreciating every moment we have with them.
1. Remember the real reason for the season.
As we jingle our bells, please never forget the true meaning of this holiday. Go tell it on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere, that Christ must remain in Christmas. Everyone join in the celebration and let’s all count down to a hassle-free, merry Christmas.
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.