CHICKASAW – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved moving forward with replacing the fire radio system in the county, last week.
The repeaters that the fire service currently operates off of have been in use for decades and they are sub-par according to County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship.
The question was raised if this would function with the new 911 equipment that the county recently purchased and they were assured that it would.
“It is a separate system from the Sheriff's Department, the 911, it will basically be the same thing that we are doing now, we already operate off of repeaters, we are just replacing those two repeaters that are not as good anymore and adding a third one, and it will be digital capable,” said Blankenship. “For their equipment to work, we have to have equipment on towers and antennas for them to talk to, and this is just upgrading those, and adding a spot to cover the north section of the county.”
He also emphasized that it would be a huge tool having the digital capability, should they upgrade in the future.
“In the future, if we decide to move to digital, this will already be in place.”
The need is great, according to Blankenship, due to the type of radio equipment they use.
“Radios that are mounted inside trucks work fairly decent, but we have right at 200 volunteer firefighters,” he said in a previous interview. “They don't have radios mounted in their vehicles, they operate with what we call portable radios or walkie talkies, but walkie talkies have very poor coverage throughout the county.”
The board decided that they would use some of their ARPA funds to pay for the project, since emergency response can be tied to Covid.
District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks made the motion.
“Due to the rise in Covid cases, and the malfunction of our fire radio system, and the response by emergency personnel to Covid emergencies, repairs are needed to our system, and I make a motion that we accept the bid from CommSouth in the amount of $21,230.”
Interim District 4 Supervisor AL Adair seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
This was for the portion of the equipment that fell under state contract pricing, and a motion had to be made for the non-state contract equipment now.
Brooks made the same motion, also for CommSouth, but the price was $34,021.02, and this time District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard seconded it, and it also passed.
The project is one that is expected to last for years.
“This is definitely a generational project,” said Blissard.
The next step will be to replace some of the radios in the field, however, due to fluctuating prices, Blankenship was unable to get a tentative quote.
The county will look at that down the road.