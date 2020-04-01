CHICKASAW • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 24 at the Houston Courthouse. While convened, the board unanimously voted to adopt a resolution in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The resolution, which is evry similar to the one adopted by the Lee County Board of Supervisors earlier in March, asks that citizens take heed of and follow the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control.
This is not a mandate, and does not carry a penalty with it for not following these guidelines, however, it just urges the public to cooperate in cutting down the spread of the disease.
The mayors of Houston and Okolona were both present at the meeting and also part of a meeting between county officials and city officials on Monday, March 23 wherein they sought a unified response, getting the cities and counties on the same page in combating the spread of COVID-19.
After the supervisors adopted the resolution, Houston and Okolona also followed suit, adopting the resolutions for their respective minute books.
Along with the resolution also comes a curfew, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. The cities also have this. Houston was the first to enact the curfew, with the county and next Okolona doing so.
As of March 28, Chickasaw County had 10 reported cases of COVID-19.