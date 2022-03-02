CHICKASAW – The Chickasaw County Fire Service is looking to boost range and improve communication by upgrading the repeaters throughout the county.
“The county fire service has operated for many years on the current radio system,” said County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship. “We've moved sites with it, moved locations with it a few different times, trying to make it better. With Chickasaw County being the large county that it is, the topography, the hills and valleys, it wreaks havoc on radio waves, and we are in desperate need of increasing our coverage for radios for our fire departments.”
He said that truck mounted radios work well enough, however, with a majority of the county's fire departments being volunteer, many of them are relying on hand-held radios which do not get near the service.
“Radios that are mounted inside trucks work fairly decent, but we have right at 200 volunteer firefighters. They don't have radios mounted in their vehicles, they operate with what we call portable radios or walkie talkies, but walkie talkies have very poor coverage throughout the county.”
He said that the new system would seek to boost the service for these radios.
“So, what we are trying to do now is, we have had one main repeater with another repeater that has had trouble for many years, located in Woodland, and that's all we've had; we're looking to replace both of those repeaters and add a third repeater that will service the north, east and west sides of the county better. There's a ridge that runs from east Chickasaw all the way across from north Chickasaw to the west, and it tremendously interferes with our radio coverage. So, that's basically what that is, putting three new repeaters.”
He also said that these new repeaters are digital, which means that when the county upgrades to a digital radio system in the future, they will not have to change the repeaters again.
“These are digital repeaters, which will be digital capable, which we are looking towards the future for that. So, it's not an empty investment, in other words, it's an investment we could use right away, and as we transition, in the future, to even better service, we could still use that equipment.”
The proposition was brought before the Board of Supervisors and they seemed in favor of the move, however, there was a technicality with the quote that prevented them from taking action that day, but they instructed Blankenship to get together quotes for all three stages of the project and bring them to the next meeting.