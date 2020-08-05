HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for a special meeting to open bids for an upcoming road project.
The project is ERBR-09, which includes the bridge and approaches on County Road 410, which is south of Okolona.
A total of five bids were opened.
County Engineer Kyle Strong came before the board to open the bids. He began by offering the engineer's estimate for the project, which was $645,976.
The first bid was from Ausbern Construction Company out of Okolona. They specialize in highway, street and bridge construction; municipal and public works construction and railroads. Their bid was $607,481.06.
The next bid came from Glasgow Construction Company out of Guin, AL. They specialize in clearing, grubbing, snagging, demolition, excavation, grading and drainage, as well as highway, street and bridge construction. Their bid was $733,419.04.
The next bid was from Joe McGee Construction Company out of Lake, MS. They specialize in bridges, building construction, construction management, grading, highway drainage, pacing and water and sewer. Their bid was $756,501.80.
Next was Phillips Contracting Company out of Columbus. They specialize in building construction, heavy construction, highway, street and bridge construction and municipal and public works construction. Their bid was $720,225.70.
The last bid came from True North Earthworks, LLC out of Potts Camp. They specialize in heavy construction, highway, street and bridge construction; municipal and public works construction. Their bid was $778,316.27.
The board voted unanimously to take the bids under advisement so that the proper research could be done to ensure that the project is handled correctly.
There were other companies listed on the bid sheet provided to those in attendance, however, they did not submit bids. They included A&W Construction, LLC out of Corinth and Double S, Inc. out of Grenada.
After the opening of the bids, the board handled a few more items of business before closing.
Supervisors also:
– Took quotes for a sound system for the courtroom under advisement. The quotes were from Soundwave for $7,030.99 and Sonora Sound for $7,473.12. They were taken under advisement until the next meeting to ensure that the courts had enough money in their budgets to purchase the equipment.
– Accepted a bid from JG Coleman Construction for $23,895 to build a handicapped ramp on the courthouse. The project is partially paid for by a grant that the county received.
– Approved liscensing fee, monthly support and training costs for the purchasing of scanners for Justice Court. The Board has to approve these items, however, they do not have to approve the scanners to be purchased. The scanners will cost $3,300 for the two of them combined.
– Approved the annual renewal of the MDEQ Grant for $15,400.
– Heard from Chancery Clerk Tiffany Lovvorn, who asked that the board consider hiring security for the courthouses to be included in the budget for next year.
– Approved District 4 Supervisor Tom Bowens's appointment to the Three Rivers Board.
– Approved a draw from Clarksdale for the Regional Jail.
– Excused the public while the board and County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr. held a budget workshop to discuss the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year.
– Adjourned until Monday, Aug. 3 in Okolona.