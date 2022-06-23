OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors received the title this week, making official their purchase of a 1991 International Garbage Truck from the City of Okolona.

The board accepted a letter from Okolona last month that agreed to sell the truck to them for $1, as it is against the law for them to just give it to the county, money has to exchange hands.

It was sold under the stipulation that, if Okolona finds themselves in a situation where they need to use the truck, they are permitted to do so.

They accepted the title, and moved to add the truck to the inventory, insurance and apply for a tag.

The truck was an extra one that the city was not using, and it was just sitting in a shop, so they decided to offer it to the county.

It is also compatible with the current equipment used by the county.

