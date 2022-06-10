OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors will be looking into some needed repairs for the Okolona Health Department soon.
Delinda Hodge, Director of the Chickasaw County Health Department in Okolona and Houston, came before the board recently to ask that some repairs be made.
“We are just here today to open up discussion on repairs and renovations on the Okolona Health Department,” she said. “We discussed a little about some things in Okolona back when we were doing the Houston renovations, and the general consensus was to finish one thing before we started another. Houston was completed in late 2019, and then the pandemic hit, so it’s just kind of been tabled since then.”
She went on to describe some of the problems they are experiencing.
“The most pressing issue, that we feel right now, are the windows. There is severe wood rot in a majority of the windows, if not all of them. You can stick a pencil through the bottom of the window casement in the main office.”
She said that they were asking to start with the windows, and then moving forward with everything else.
“We are requesting that the board begin the process of repairing or replacing the windows throughout the building, and then open up a discussion of obtaining funds for some other renovations down the road.”
The board asked if they had obtained any prices for the items they presented on their list, which included the windows.
They said that they had not, they were wanting to approach the board first to see how to proceed.
“I would encourage you to get a price on everything you want done and bring it back to us,” said District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks. “First, we’ll look and see if there are grants, if there are not any grants and we have to do it, I think we will be able to help you either way it goes.”