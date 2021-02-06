HOUSTON – Houston's Shemar Crawford put the ink to the paper on Wednesday to sing with Coahoma Community College.
Crawford, a senior at the school, was a multisport athlete at Houston, playing football, basketball and baseball, but he ultimately signed for football.
This past season, Crawford had an outstanding season as receiver, with many difficult and seemingly uncatchable passes under his belt, he was the go to for big passes.
He is happy to have the signing out of the way, and now looks forward to getting to the school and moreover, onto the field.
“It feels good,” he said. “I feel relieved. A lot of things were going on with other schools approaching me, but I feel at home here. There are a lot of players going down there and doing what they have got to do, so I am just going to go down there and do what I have got to do.”
As far as plans beyond school, Crawford looks to make it as far as he can in the sport, while also remembering what is most important.
“I am just going to take this as far as I can. I just want to be a successful man and take care of my family, and make my mama happy.”
Crawford is currently playing basketball with the Toppers, who are headed into the division tournament.