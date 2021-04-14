HOUSTON – The Houston Flywheel Festival will be returning after more than a year-long hiatus due to COVID.
With it, comes the return of the Cruzin' Houston event, and it looks to be in its former glory when it comes back.
“It will look very similar to what it looked like before the pandemic,” said Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson. “But with quite possibly more entries. People are ready to get out and show their cars.”
These people need only bring themselves, their car and the $20 entry fee to do just that.
“There's no deadline; registration is from 8am - Noon that Saturday morning. Just show up with $20.”
The weather will be a big determining factor as far as whether or not the event has the turnout that is predicted, however. If it holds, there are numerous parties outside of the area looking to participate.
"There's a lot of interest, but of course this depends on the weather,” said Alan Moore, who runs the show. “But if the weather holds, we've got people coming from Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and possibly further afield."
It is shaping up to be a good Flywheel with the return of the car show, and Johnson is happy to see it return.
“The Cruizin Houston Car Show is such a big part of Flywheel and we're so thankful that Alan Moore brings this passion to this wonderful event.”
The show will be in the parking lot in front of the high school from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.