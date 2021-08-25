HOUSTON – George Dallas has been named the new Warden at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility following the departure of Warden Brand Huffman.
Huffman accepted a job as Superintendent at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.
He was Warden at the jail for 11 years.
Dallas has been at the Regional Jail for about a decade and he has been Chief of Security for most of that time.
Brock Owens was promoted to Chief of Security to fill the vacancy left by Dallas.
“When Warden Huffman let me know that he was interviewing for the job, I started interviewing a couple of folks that had worked over there,” said Sheriff James Meyers. “So, Chief of Security George Dallas, I moved him up to Warden, and Brock Owens was moved up to Chief of Security. Right now, there's still a few more positions out there, but I'm going to let the Warden do the rest of the moving around how he sees fit.”
The transition was an easy one according to the sheriff.
“It was a smooth transition and it is just going to be a learning experience.”
The Sheriff said he told Dallas to keep doing what they were doing that made the jail so successful in the first place.
“We are very fortunate that it has been running like it has. Our last audit we scored 100. I told him when I appointed him the new warden, 'Don't reinvent the wheel' it's running like it needs to run and keep it running like it is. Right now, that's what we're doing, everything went smooth.”
The Sheriff also said that he wished Huffman the best in his new job.
“We wish him the best success in his new endeavor as Superintendent at South Mississippi Correctional, and he'll make them a really good one.”
Huffman had worked for the county for about 25 years prior to his departure.