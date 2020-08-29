HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers Football team took to the field on Friday night for the first time under new head coach Baylor Dampeer.
The Toppers defeated the Bruce Trojans 38-16 in a season-opening jamboree.
The crowds were small due to the COVID-19 induced regulations on attendance, however, the Topper Spirit was still alive both on and off the field.
The relatively young team put up a strong performance on the field, with the defense being a powerhouse in the first half. The Toppers' defense forced a fumble on the Trojans' first drive resulting in Houston's first points on the board.
From there, the offense took off, putting up points on almost every drive, and with the defense holding the Trojans at bay, the first half belonged to the Toppers.
A few players stood out to coach Dampeer.
“There were a few guys that played well,” he said. “Red Parker played well, Julius Bell played well, Jalen Washington, a freshman, played really well in his debut, so I am excited to the rest of those guys. We have got some weapons offensively, we just have to get them all going the same direction.”
The second half, which consisted of one quarter, saw the Toppers playing some younger players to get experience. This caused a bit of falter in the defense, which resulted in the Trojans gaining a little ground, however, the Toppers were able to hold them off.
“Defense we run around well, what they do on offense is a little different than what we are probably going to see down the road, but they played well, they ran the ball well, and taking some young guys in there gave up a few yards, but that was expected.”
The Toppers will officially open their season taking on New Hope on Friday at Houston.