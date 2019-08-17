HOUSTON – The ladies of the Chuquatonchee chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Regis Hall in Houston for their first meeting of the year Thursday, Aug. 15.
Several of those present were honored for years of service, and received certificates. One lady had 40 years with the organization.
Incoming Regent Pat Ponds pinned outgoing Regent Jan Dyson with her Past Regent pin. Dyson pinned Ponds with her Regent Pin, signifying her taking the office.
“Today actually started our new term,” said Ponds. “Terms go for three years, but we look at it a year at a time.”
The Chuquatonchee chapter of the NSDAR is very involved in the community. Their main focuses are on education and historical preservation. They maintain the DAR Monument on the square in Houston. They also reward students at local high schools for outstanding achievements in the subject of history.