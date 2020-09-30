VARDAMAN – Vardaman High School held its homecoming on Sep. 18. One sophomore maid, Maddie Terrell, had a different experience though.
Terrell is the daughter of the late Jason Terrell, who was a Highway Patrolman with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G. He passed away on Jun. 9 of this year after an extensive battle with cancer.
This left Maddie without her father to escort her for homecoming...sort of.
Maddie was escorted by her cousin, Palmer Harmon, however, she had an extra surprise as well, she was also escorted by Troop G, her dad's former troop.
They followed her and Harmon onto the field and stood behind her watchfully, in her father's honor.
“This was my first year doing homecoming without my dad and it felt like he was there thanks to the troopers that came and escorted me,” she said. “They will never know how much it meant to me.”