HOUSTON – A reception was held on Friday, Sep. 25 at City Hall in Houston honoring Captain Jason Davis of the Houston Fire Department, who is retiring after 18 years with the department.
Davis, who came to Houston from the Tupelo Fire Department, has 25 years of fire fighting experience under his belt. However, he felt that he was at a point in his life where it was time for him to hang up the gear and look towards home...and his family.
Davis has a wife, Wyndi, a daughter, Mary Grace and a son, Reed. He is looking forward to spending more time with them now.
“Its hard to believe its over,” said Davis. “I've worked hand in hand with [Jeffrey Jones] for 12 years, he and I spent more time together a shift than I did with my family. It got here a lot quicker than I had realized it would. I am very fortunate to have worked with some wonderful people, for this city and the City of Tupelo, my family has dealt with all of this for 25 years, a third of my life and a third of their life I have been gone.”
He looks back on his time spent serving the community positively, even though it has prevented him from spending time he would have rather spent with his family, elsewhere.
“I think I have made some sacrifices that have paid off major dividends, now that I can say that my career, I left the way I wanted to, on my terms. So now I get to go live my life 100% with [my family].”
“All I can do is honestly thank God for the opportunities to be able to work for the city, work with friends, they are family, not just friends.”
Mayor Stacey Parker spoke at Davis's reception, thanking him for his service and presenting him with a plaque commemorating the occasion.
“I appreciate everything that you have done for this community and other communities prior to this, and I believe they would say the same thing. But I can't say enough about what you do and the willingness to be a part of such a service. God has given you a plan with those that have been put in your life to guide lead and direct you to this day. So, I hope and pray that you continue to go on that path because I know He has got a path, bigger and deeper for you to follow.”
Davis is officially off-duty as of Sep. 20, however, he is not officially retired until Nov. 1.