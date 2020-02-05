CHICKASAW • The children at Houston, Houlka and Okolona elementary schools all celebrated their 100th day of school recently.
This was a big milestone for the kids, and it offered more than a few teaching moments.
Kids in K-4 at Houlka learned about the number 100. According to teacher, Kelsey Clayton, they only learn to the number 20 in Pre-K, so 100 is an amazing concept to the kids. To them, there is hardly any distinction between 100 and 1 million. That makes the occasion all the more special, they learned a new concept, and celebrated the milestone. They also made 100 day hats, which they wore in celebration.
Kindergarteners at Houlka did many of the same things, in addition, they also made 100 days projects, which they then carried home to their parents.
First and second grade did mostly the same things as each other. The main thing they did was eat 100 snacks. They ate 10 pieces of 10 different snacks. This helped to spark the kids’ imagination, as well as seed, albeit probably small, knowledge of how the multiplication tables work for later grades.
Similarly, at Houston, many children dressed up in amusing caricatures of what they think they would look like at 100 years old. It provided many laughs and cute costume ideas, as well as surely cementing itself into these children’s memories.
“We ate food in the classroom and we made a little ball makers [gumball machine],” said Kensleigh Taylor, a kindergartner at Houston.
Taylor was not the only one who had a memorable experience.
“It was great,” said Joshua Starks, another kindergartner from Houston.
Okolona students also dressed up, and did fun activities that encouraged learning.
These children may not all grasp the concept of 100 yet, but it definitely provided them with a fun and memorable day of school.