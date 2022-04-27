The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A location finder and partner toolbox are available at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to April 30 collection sites.
The bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.
So why should this day matter to you? The answer is as close to hand as the court indictments, convictions, and law enforcement reports you read in this paper.
Look at the number of arrests, indictments, and convictions in those reports that are drug related: Crimes either committed under the influence of illegal drugs or prescription drugs which are abused — or committed to get the money to obtain drugs.
You may know many of those people; they may be your friends and neighbors. You may even be a victim of the crimes listed in those court records or arrest reports.
Why not do your part to help make it harder for even one person to abuse legal drugs that can damage or destroy his or her life, or commit a crime that may somehow come to involve you?
Take a few minutes to remove unneeded medications from the home, and help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
On Saturday, DEA and its law enforcement partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharp objects, and illicit drugs will not be accepted.
Year-round receptacles are available at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and business.
Additionally, with the passage of the DUMP Opioids Act in 2021, the public may now use drop boxes at Veterans Administration medical centers to dispose of controlled substance prescription medications. Check with your local VA health facility for more information.
Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused, and hopefully reduce overdose deaths, which continue to hit record highs, according to published reports.
Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day can help all of us to easily rid our homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed—that too often become a gateway to addiction.
With more than 13,000 year-round drop-off locations in the United States, let’s all do our part to make every day Take Back day.