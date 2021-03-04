If you're like me, you write or email letters about as frequently as Haley's Comet comes into view from Earth -- in other words, about once a century or so.
It's not that I don't like to stay in touch. I do. I like to get letters and emails from other people and get their telephone calls. I just don't like to write letters or emails in return.
Perhaps my aversion to writing long letters or emails is because I used to herd words all day -- and sometimes into the night, too -- for a living.
I still herd words some in retirement. As a result, during my off-duty time I don't want to look at a computer keyboard or hear the scratch of pen on paper.
And there are the usual mental problems that also keep me from writing or emailing letters. I procrastinate. I wonder if I really have anything to say or if I want to say it to that person.
After I've sweated out a letter or email, I'm liable to rewrite it and edit it. Then I have to either email it, or find an envelope and then sell some furniture to get money for a postage stamp.
If you have the same problem I do, here’s the solution: A basic all-purpose letter/email.
By simply clipping this letter and circling the appropriate response, you can say about 90 percent of the things you'll ever need to say to anyone.
For those infrequent occasions when one of the choices doesn't quite cover the response, you can amend it to fit and add an explanatory paragraph or two.
In other words, it's suitably vague but sufficiently precise for nearly all your needs. That's a great combination. Whoever you send the letter to will be touched by your thoughtfulness.
They might send you a letter in return, even if it’s the same form letter you sent them.
Hey -- a letter’s a letter, right? And isn’t that the main reason you wrote?
Here's the letter:
Dear: a. Sir b. Ma'am c. Other
I a. was overjoyed b. was saddened c. frankly, didn't care much; when I learned of your recent a. good fortune b. tragedy c. grand jury indictment d. pregnancy e. paternity test results f. other.
Of all the people I know, it could/couldn't have happened to one a. more deserving b. less deserving.
I hope you and a. your family b. your pets c. your creditors d. the other inmates are a. well and happy with what you've done b. bearing up well under this misfortune.
You are indeed a. fortunate b. incredibly lucky c. a walking example of the old saying that if it weren't for bad luck you'd have no luck at all.
You ought to a. be congratulated b. fall down on your knees and thank the Almighty c. be ashamed of yourself that you a. achieved b. got caught doing c. got away with such a thing.
Perhaps the thing that best sums up your recent a. accomplishment b. misfortune c. blunder d. conviction is a. the old saying that luck is the residue of design b. the combination of hard work and blind luck c. you zigged when you should have zagged d. that over your lawyer's shouted protests, you took the stand in your own defense e. that it could happen to anyone.
I know that your friends a. are happy for you b. are glad you finally got what was coming to you c. are having a good laugh at your expense d. were most displeased when you remembered their names as you were being questioned by the prosecuting attorney e. are greatly relieved by the test results f. prayed nightly that the rabbit wouldn't die g. are thinking of you.
In many ways, what has happened a. is wonderful and epitomizes your life of honor b. accentuates your slide down the highway to perdition c. makes those around you realize it's not easy being you d. is inexplicable.
It reinforces thoughts many people had that you were most likely to a. succeed b. deceive c. conceive.
As a result of all this, your future is a. unlimited b. bright c. fair to partly cloudy d. limited e. entirely dependent on the parole board f. summed up by the phrase, "Zero with the rim torn off."
I look forward to being able to see you a. soon b. sometime this year c. just about as soon as the sun sets in the east d. if the parole board acts favorably.
Because I a. have b. haven't seen you, the year has been a. wonderful b. terrible c. about 10 months too long.
Until we meet again, remember a. you owe me money b. I love you c. that because of your testimony about me you'd better never sleep again and stay away from dark places forever d. in general, things are better than they should be but not what they ought to be.
Sincerely…