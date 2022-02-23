HOUSTON – There has been much talk surrounding the derelict building on the square in recent months, since it first began collapsing mid last year, however, it is soon to be demolished.
“K-N-K was awarded the contract to tear down the building and haul it off, and of course it seems like it's taking a long time, and it has taken a long time, but that's because state laws had to be followed,” said Code Enforcement Officer Jonathan Blankenship. “It's a long process, not just that the city could go tear a building down. We had to follow laws, and that just takes time.”
The building began collapsing in June 2021, and had another significant collapse in Dec.
After the initial collapse, the city began the process of having it torn down.
The first step was a public hearing with the building's owner, Franklin Lowe. During the hearing, he said that he had was unable to fix or demolish the building and that he might consider selling, however, per city ordinances, this was not permitted. Once a person has been served a notice about their property, it is unlawful for them to give or sell the property to anyone else, it is their responsibility.
Therefore, with the owner not willing to do it, it fell on the city to take care of it.
So, they began the process of bidding the project out, to which K-N-K was the lowest bidder and was awarded the contract.
However, this, like Blankenship said, did not give them free reign to rush in and tear down the building.
“We're at the point now where they were awarded the contract to tear it down and haul it off, there's going to be some coordination between the city and Natchez Trace Electric Power Association for them to tear it down. The power that runs in that area, services the entire square, courthouse and what have you, so they're going to coordinate with NTEPA, probably tearing it down on a Saturday, but the power company has to be available to move and drop power lines and electricity for it to all be done safely. So, that's one reason it hasn't been done immediately after the meeting.”
He said that it is happening though, and they wanted to assure the public of that.
“It's planned, it's been awarded, it's just a process. It's a legal process, it's a safety process and a coordination effort, it just takes a little time, but it's happening.”
The cost of the demolition and hauling, in the range of $22,000, give or take, will be assessed to Lowe's taxes as per state law.