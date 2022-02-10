In this contemporary world, people wear distressed clothes, especially jeans. These pants show age and wear. As it pertains to our relationships with our significant others, we will unquestionably traverse through challenges. We have to vow to work through the wear and tear of life and make our love last forever.
On September 25, 2015, Thomas Rhett released “Die a Happy Man.” The words lovingly say, “If I never get to see the Northern Lights. Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night. If all I got is your hand in my hand, Baby, I could die a happy man.
If I never get to build my mansion in Georgia. Or drive a sports car up the coast of California. If all I got is your hand in my hand. Baby, I could die a happy man.”
This song is impressive, tender, and dear. The melodic lyrics tell of soft, extraordinary love. For a man to say that his lady’s steadfast adoration and commitment are enough for him to die a happy man, portrays treasured and unique affection. The honor and peace he has attained from his relationship are wealthier than the superabundance of gold and diamond mines.
In my early years, I frequently observed long-lasting relationships. Many of these couples stuck together and depicted distressed love through the peaks and valleys of life. Be sure to pinpoint what gives you peace and happiness. Lining it with God’s will increases the durability and longevity of our relationships and shepherds us in sharing our hearts every day of our lives.
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.