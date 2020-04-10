Okolona Empty Computers

HOUSTON -- During the Dixie Regional Library System’s closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Director Regina Graham reminded everyone of the system’s digital services. Access to these begins at dixie.lib.ms.us.

E-Books for children and adults are available 24/7. E-Audiobooks and eMagazines are also available. “These are provided at no cost to our patrons,” she said this week.

Free Wifi access is available from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of all Dixie Regional libraries and many other Mississippi Public Libraries.

“If you have library materials currently in your possession, you may keep them until our libraries re-open. Overdue fines or fees associated with this period are suspended,” she said.

No material donations such as books and DVDs are being accepted at this time.

“We will continue to update our social media and website about changes and links to alternate resources, so please check there for information.

“We know this closure is an inconvenience and affects traditional library services, all programs, outreach, and meeting room reservations. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to respond to this situation for the good of our communities,” Graham concluded.

Here’s a list of Dixie Regional Library System Branch Locations:

--Calhoun City Library

113 East Burkitt Avenue

Calhoun City, MS 38916

--Edmondson Memorial Library

109 Stovall Street

Vardaman, MS 38878

--Houlka Public Library

113 HWY 32 East

Houlka, MS 38850

--Houston Carnegie Library

105 West Madison Street

Houston, MS 38851

--Jesse Yancy Memorial Library

314 North Newberger Avenue

Bruce, MS 38915

--Okolona Carnegie Library

321 Main Street

Okolona, MS 38860

--Pontotoc County Library

111 North Main Street

Pontotoc, MS 38863

--Sherman Public Library

20 West Lamar

Sherman, MS 38869

