PONTOTOC — The Dixie Regional Library System Summer Library Program is under way, and this year's program is full of fun activities and reading, library officials said this week.
Titled "Oceans of Possibilities," this year's theme explores
mystery, adventure, friendship, and more.
The summer reading program aims to promote reading and literacy in children, and avoid the "summer slide.”
Keep them reading by visiting the library. Here, children can enjoy stories, games, crafts, guest speakers, movies, and more.
Call your local branch to get more details about registration and dates.
The local library offers a lot more than books, however, library officials said.
“Take your family reading outdoors this summer by visiting one of our Story Walks®. The Story Walks® in Pontotc and Chickasaw Counties were made possible by a grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi, Inc. (TMMMS).
“Each pop-up Story Walk® features a children's book presented via signs along a public path or trail.
“Read the signs and follow along with the story as you walk the path, said Regina Graham, who is director of the Dixie Regional Library System.
Featured books include The Pout-Pout Fish, The Pout-Pout Fish in the Big Big Dark, and The Beach is Loud. You can find Story Walks® near a DRLS library, Contact your local branch for more details.
Summer vacation also means relaxing, getting away, and having fun, according to Brittany Homan, who joined the Dixie Regional Library System staff as Administrative Assistant on May 2, 2022. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and Itawamba Community College where she earned an Associates in General Engineering. Currently she is pursing a Bachelor's degree in Library and Information Science through the online program at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“If you are planning a trip this summer, be sure to start at the library. The library has many resources to help you plan your vacation, plus many great books to take with you.
“Running out of room in your suitcase? Try our online services such as Hoopla or Axis360 to download eBooks for free.
No matter where you end up traveling this summer, books can take you to places you never imagined,” Homan said.
Here’s what’s happening, where and when at libraries in the system.
—Jesse Yancy Memorial Library in Bruce: Saturdays and Tuesdays in June at 10:30 a.m. June 21 and June 28, Story time with Aunt Nina/Dr. Holben; Saturday, June 18, MS Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries; Saturday, June 25: Game Day, Traveling Photo Booth; Tuesday, June 28 at 2 p.m., Foam Party with Dorian LaChance.
—Houlka Public Library, Tuesdays in June at 11 a.m.: Tuesday,June 21, Oceans in a Bottle and Craft Time with Ms. Kim; Tuesday, June 28: Foam Party, bring a towel.
—Okolona Carnegie Library: Tuesdays in June at 10 a.m.; June 21 StoryWalk and Scavenger Hunt; June 28, End Day Fun Day.
—Sherman Public Library: Fridays in June at 10 a.m.; June 17, the Singing Weatherman, June 24, Animated Shark Movie.
—Calhoun City Public Library: New Grab and Go bags available each week starting Monday while supplies last.
—Houston Carnegie Library: Tuesdays in June from 10-11 a.m.; June 21, Natchez Trace w/Ranger Nicole Selizzoni; June 28, Story Walk® with Navy Petty Officer Muhammed Parks.
—Pontotoc County Library: Wednesday, June 15, 10 a.m., Movie Morning, Animated Shark Movie; Wednesday, June 22, 10 a.m., Stormin’ Bob Swanson; Wednesday, June 29, 10 a.m., Magician Bentley Burns.
—Edmondson Memorial Library in Vardaman: Snacks, stories and crafts Tuesdays and Thursdays in July at 10 a.m. - noon; July 5, Ocean Adventure StoryWalk®; July 7, The Pout-Pout Fish; July 12, The Snail and the Whale; July 14, Oceans of Love; July 19, Whitetip Reef Sharks; July 21, How to be a Pirate; July 26, Commotion in the Ocean.