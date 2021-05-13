Am I the only one who thinks TV hunting shows cheapen hunting by reducing it to a video game?
I click the remote, and two dimly lit men dressed in camouflage appear on the TV screen. One hundred yards away, a buck trots into view. We see the rifle’s wavering barrel, hear the heavy breathing of the hunter.
At last the shot, and the deer leaps in surprise then bounds away, or perhaps, collapses on the spot.
After a commercial for binoculars and boots, two men walk up to the fallen animal. The men smile, shake hands, there’s a plug for the host, and some blather about comradeship and conservation, and the program ends.
So what’s wrong with this picture? There’s no cussing, drinking, or off-color humor. You’d be hard-pressed to find a cartoon show any more wholesome.
Yet those shows creep me out.
First, some bonafides: I’m a hunter. I understand the rationale of hunting, the challenge of stalking and taking a wily creature.
I’ve hunted or trapped most of my life. I stalked birds and squirrels with a slingshot or a BB gun when I was a kid.
Over the years I hunted quail and deer.
In Vietnam I hunted the ultimate prey – armed men who were hunting me.
I sometimes make what I call hamburger jokes – “You know, I knew that hamburger when he was a little calf.” But when you scrape the paint down to the metal, I understand the concept of something else dying so I can live.
So why do I think these TV hunting shows cheapen hunting?
Many of these shows are little more than infomercials – trips to managed hunting preserves or hunting ranches.
Clients pay thousands of dollars for all-but-guaranteed kills on animals about as wily as domesticated turkeys.
I suspect many of these animals are fed machine-dispensed grain and vitamins, habituated to feed in specific areas that amount to firing ranges.
Or ambushes.
Clients hunker down in pre-erected sheds or stands and blast away.
Where’s the woods lore needed for a successful hunt?
Where’s the hardship of the hunt? Where’s the physical conditioning? Where’s the suspense of whether a hunter will find his or her quarry, much less fire a killing shot?
These TV hunters walk a short distance, then make an easy shot.
This ain’t hunting, folks – it’s pay-per-kill on cable.
I’ve never heard the word “kill” mentioned in these shows. Nothing dies on TV. It’s “harvested” or “taken.”
There’s never a hint of the mayhem caused when a slug smashes through a rib cage, or an arrow slashes into internal organs.
There’s no view or mention of the trashing, bawling bloody deaths that often follow even a perfectly-placed shot.
There are no follow-ups of glazed eyes, and no play-by-play of butchering.
TV hunting shows display no respect for the killed animals. Thoughtful hunters show some humility and respect for the departed spirit of the animal.
The Indians thanked the animal for sacrificing its life so they could live.
Why shouldn’t we, as hunters, make some sort of a symbolic gesture? We could bury the animal’s heart where it died. We could plant a tree as a mark of respect to honor the animal’s passing, and by so doing give new life to replace the life we’ve taken.
How many of these animals are decapitated, their heads to end up on a wall, their carcasses left to rot somewhere?
It would be in the spirit of hunting to show these hunters giving the meat from the animals they’ve killed to needy families, or perhaps an orphanage or church.
A hunting kill is sermon material on the brevity and sorrow of life – both the animal’s and our own.
Perhaps the proper relationship between a hunter and his fallen quarry ought to be “I-thou,” and not “I-it.”
I don’t know whether animals have souls, but I’ve been told in no uncertain terms by hunters far better than I that every bird, every fish, every deer does. The Indians – marvelously efficient hunter-gatherers who used every part of an animal – believed that, and respected their kills accordingly.
Yet the people on these “gun and grin” TV shows never seem moved or humbled as they stand over their fallen prey. The closest sentiments to respect they utter seem to be what a “fine specimen” the animal is, or how good it will look on a wall.
To remind you, I’m not anti-hunting. I’m against the sanitized, soulless, devoid-of-meaning killing portrayed on these TV shows.
Hunting and hunters, and their quarry, deserve better than to be reduced to a video game.