HOUSTON – The City of Houston Public Works and Police were called out to the parking lot of O'Riley's Auto Parts on Friday morning when employees from O'Riley's reported that there was an abandoned truck in the lot with a dog in it.
The truck, which according to employees had been sitting in the lot for about a week, had a dog in a cage in the bed.
Arch White with the Public Works department loaded the cage onto his city truck to carry to the shelter and get the dog some food and water.
According to Police Chief Billy Voyles, the case is still under investigation, and there is a chance that charges could be brought against the owner of the vehicle.
According to Voyles, the owner is a truck driver, who parks in that lot, however, he is not releasing any names at this point in the investigation.
“We are still investigating that, and I'm not sure if there are any charges pending on that. We are just still investigating.”