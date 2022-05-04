A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pictured are some of the cast and crew of the production. From left, front, Kalena Williams, Keonte McIntosh, PJ Cooper, Telysa Guido, Saraya Crawford, Whitney Walters, Kheniya Williams, Alexis Ellison, Angel Renfroe, Gracie Soto, Logan Dempsey; back, Landry Harrell, Kirklyn Johnson, Gracie Moreno, Sabrina Moreno, Holly Pettit, Malana Shettles, Matthew Mixon, Oliver Franklin, Maddie King, Jayla Prophette, Jenna Smith and Kirk Johnson. Not Pictured: Payten Dotson, Trinity Buggs, Hayden Crump, Jasmine Key, Yasmin Ruth, Kaliyah Prophette, Bailey Shaw, Gibson Caulder and Janaisha Parker.
Managing Editor
HOUSTON – The Houston High School senior play, “Don’t Turn That Dial” will have its live performance on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. in the HHS auditorium.
The seniors have been putting in the work preparing for the show since February.
Auditions were held on Jan. 24, and the first practice was held on Feb. 10.
The cast and crew have worked hard, and the public is encouraged to attend and support them.
Admission to the play will be $5.
The play is 45 minutes long.
There will also be a meet and greet with the cast prior to the show, at 5:30.
There are two student directors, 25 cast members and 10 behind the scenes crew.
“The play is a high-energy production about siblings Sally and Charlie Brown, who find themselves trapped in the shows they so often argue over the remote to watch,” said sponsor Alisha Spencer.
Spencer and Anna Katherine Davis are the faculty sponsors of the play.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 5:06 am
A receipt was sent to your email.