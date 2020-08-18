OKOLONA – The Okolona Mayor and City Council met for their Aug. meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Among the business discussed, the most prominent was the Confederate monument in Downtown Okolona.
The issue first surfaced when Mayor Sherman Carouthers opened the floor for public comments.
Elizabeth Johnson came forward to ask the board to move the monument. She said that it is nothing that should be tabled, it should be an easy decision.
Howard Gunn, Jr. echoed Johnson's statements and added that it is offensive and divisive.
The topic was a subject on the agenda as well, with it having been brought up last month and tabled.
The mayor offered an update with a quote for the project. The relocation of the monument would cost approximately $150,000-$170,000.
The mayor proposed the idea of relocating the monument only if the persons interested in having it moved raise the funds because the city can not afford it.
The board agreed with his suggestion and approved a motion allowing just that.
The monument would be relocated to the Confederate Cemetery in Okolona.
The board also:
– Approved agenda with additions.
– Approved giving the mayor and city clerk authority to select the insurance plan that best suited the needs of Okolona and its employees. This was due to the deadline for submission falling between meetings.
– Heard from Dustin Dabbs concerning the emergency repair at the intersection of Middle Street and Carter St. The board opted to go with the repair option instead of the total replacement of the culvert. The project will cost $22,150, and it also qualifies for FEMA reimbursement in some amount.
– Heard an update on the street paving project that was awarded to APAC. It will most likely be Oct. or Nov. before the project gets started.
– Approved grant resolution authority and providing for the acceptance of a grant in the amount of up to $50,000 from USDA Rural Development for community facilities for the City of Okolona Electric Department. It would be used to purchase new pickup trucks for the Electric Department. The Electric Department would only have to pay 25% of the total cost, only costing them approximately $12,000 for two trucks.
– Approved advertising for public comments required for the aforementioned grant's submission.
– Approved the financial reports for the city.
– There were no financial reports for the Electric Department due to some technical difficulties, but both months will be presented at the Sep. meeting.
– Approved the docket of claims for the city with the omission of two items being billed to the city from the City Attorney's office that the mayor said were unauthorized actions, and so the board took them off of the docket to further examine them.
– Approved the docket of claims for the electric department.
– Approved the minutes for July 14, 20 and 28.
– Approved setting the public hearing for the 2020-2021 budget year for Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
– Approved repealing the mayor's executive order requiring masks in the city, to replace it with the emergency ordinance requiring the same. It is a civil emergency ordinance, which means that the individual municipalities will get to set penalties if they so choose.
– Adjourned.