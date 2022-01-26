This year, year, as in years past, Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday was celebrated across America with memorial services earlier this month.
A standardized federal holiday, it’s celebrated annually on the third Monday in January. King’s actual birthday was Jan. 15, 1929.
I’ve covered his birthday in four states during my newspaper career. For the most part, I’ve found that only a handful of those present at the ceremonies were white. The lack of whites is mute evidence of bitterness embedded in many white people concerning Dr. King.
Those people -- not just in Chickasaw County but across the South -- resent the holiday. They see Dr. King as an ethnic hero, instead of viewing him in a more proper light, at the very least a national hero. Perhaps he can be seen as a patriot, defined as one who loved and defended his country.
Dr. King -- as with each of us -- was far from perfect. Like all of us, he had his shortcomings. Still, he deserves national recognition from all people -- black, white, red, and brown -- for what he did.
He dreamed of a better world -- one that was good and just and right -- and took action to make that dream a reality. He believed passionately in the power of every individual to make a difference, especially young people. He called for America to live out the true meaning of its creed, as he said in his "I have a dream" speech.
In the segregated South, the white power structure felt threatened by Dr. King, whom many in the structure saw as a rabble-rouser. The 1960s were violent, bloody times in Mississippi. Some civil rights workers paid with their lives, and paid in this state. The trio of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner were murdered just south of us in Philadelphia, and buried in an earthen dam. Medger Evers was shot to death from ambush in this state.
Dr. King paid a high price for his beliefs -- second-class citizenship, beatings, jailings, and an officially sanctioned whispering campaign against him. Ultimately, he too died for what he believed in, assassinated by a sniper in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
King's efforts ultimately prevailed, however, despite his death. Those efforts helped cause the collapse of legal segregation, as justly it should have, and consigned it to the ash heap of history.
Perhaps because of that, many whites, then as well as today, still don't understand that, ironically, Dr. King may have been their best friend.
When many blacks called for violent rebellion and revolution, Dr. King directed that anger into a non-violent push for full equality in the American system. When many preached violence, Dr. King advocated love for his enemies, and a reconciliation of the races.
Dr. King's influence had faded in the last few years of his life, because many black leaders viewed him as too soft.
Still his belief in social Christian ethics -- that all races are under the common fatherhood of God -- may have saved this country, including Chickasaw County, from still more violent and prolonged racial strife.
All people created equal under God, liberty and justice for all as a birthright for every human being - haven't we heard those words before?
As a matter of fact, we have - they are echoes down through the centuries - from the Founding Fathers, reflected in the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.