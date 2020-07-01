OKOLONA – The Mississippi State Department of Health, University of Mississippi Medical Center and the National Guard, in conjunction with the City of Okolona held a drive-thru testing site at the Okolona Vocational Center on Friday, June 26.
The testing was by appointment only, and appointments were made online via the UMMC website.
According to the personnel present, there were a total of 104 appointments, and as of roughly 2:30, they had tested 73 people.
“The whole process is in conjunction with the State Department of Health and UMMC in Jackson,” said Adam Clayton, Captain with the 186th Air Refueling Wing of the Mississippi Air National Guard, who was heading up the testing operation. “They do the screening process for those who make appointments and they coordinate with various sites, from an epidemiology status, to determine where could potentially hot spots be, where could be some concerns of spreading, and that is really how we wound up here today. There was a concern for the City of Okolona and for the county of Chickasaw, that there could potentially be some problems that are not identified.”
The testing concluded at 4 p.m. on Friday.