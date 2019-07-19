CALHOUN COUNTY --About 11:22 a.m., on Wednesday, July 17, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-car crash on MS 9 north near 9W North in Calhoun County.
A 2019 black Nissan Versa driven by Sonia R. Miller, 55, of South Bend, Ind., was southbound on MS 9 when she went across the northbound lane of traffic, ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calhoun County coroner.
This wreck remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, according to Sgt. Derrick M. Beckom, with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol
Public Affairs Division.