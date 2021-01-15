This season of basketball has been affected by COVID so much that players and coaches have both had trouble keeping up a rhythm for the season.
With two-week quarantines, how could anyone be prepared for a game the week after they get done? The truth is they cannot. The other big issue that has recently happened was Christmas break.
No teams that I have reported on at least have had an issue with a player traveling and bringing back COVID-19, but around the country that is not the case. People have become very lax with their precautions around this disease with the announcement of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but that has shown to be an issue. Cases and hospitalizations have risen each week since Christmas. Not all of these are because of people traveling, but with more people travling that makes it easier for this virus to come back to schools and completely mess up a season of a sport.
While yes I am a sports writer, I do have concerns over what this pandemic has done to these student’s education. With such little preparation, teachers have been forced to create lesson plans for distance learning. This is not how they were taught how to teach and some of the older generations of teachers may not know how to fully use Zoom and Canvas. These kids are suffering because people have and are not taking this seriously.
Many schools thankfully have begun to take temperatures at the door of sporting events, but they still fail at keeping everyone masked up and distanced whenever they are on the bleachers.
This pandemic has made each new game feel like an entirely new season for the basketball coaches and players I have talked to. Colleges may or may not be looking at these talented boys and girls simply because they cannot catch a game. It is so sad to see such talented kids, coaches, and teachers have to make these sacrifices because of the selfish public.
Thankfully there is a light at the end of the tunnel. My grandfather has been cleared to take the vaccine so soon I will not have to worry about him and this virus. With the rollout of the vaccine, I do hope that this year becomes much better for these students. We are in the final stretch yet though, so let’s all try and do what we can for each other and not ourselves.