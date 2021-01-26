PHEBA – The Hebron Eagles took to their home court on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to face off against the Kemper Academy Rams.
A bout that Hebron would take by a final score of 62-47.
The Eagles were able to match the Rams defensively, keeping the score low, and they were ultimately able to fight their way to a 14-10 lead to end the first quarter.
The second quarter became a battle of the offenses, with each team essentially doubling their scores.
By halftime, it was 31-21 in favor of the Eagles.
However, the second half of play was much less one-sided.
The Eagles held their own in the third quarter, adding 14 points to their halftime lead, and keeping the Rams to 12.
However, the fourth quarter saw the Rams attempt a comeback, a move that seemed to catch the Eagles off guard.
At one point, the lead was cut to single digits, and the Eagles seemed to struggle late in the game finding the rhythm that had largely been present throughout the rest of the game.
They suddenly all but halted scoring, it seeming impossible to find the basket, and turnovers becoming a problem.
But, when it seemed like the game could come down to the wire, the Eagles were able to regain their composure and finish strong, adding almost 20 points to their score entering the quarter.
Among the players who stepped up to help lead the Eagles to victory were the starting seniors.
Dash Turman was a scoring machine for the Eagles, putting up numerous points and driving to the rim several times throughout the course of the game.
Doug Loden also had a successful game, counting among his scores, the final basket of the game off of a Rams turnover, to ensure an Eagles victory.
Jon Garrett Lowe, while he did score a few points, made his impact on defense. He used his size to guard the lane and prevent quite a few Rams scores.
The Eagles were also down a senior player, Chase Collum, who had a good outing in the Eagles' win against the Columbus Christian Academy Rams earlier this month.
This was the first game in a while where foul trouble did not plague the Eagles as well. They were able to maintain their composure and keep the fouling to a minimal.
“We were down one of our seniors and we had two other people off the bench that were hurt also, so we didn't have as much bench to fully rely on as far as foul trouble,” said head coach Rease Gairhan. “Boys wise, we didn't get in foul trouble, our highest fouler was three which was very surprising for us. We settled down, I know its a big rivalry game, and we kept it minimum talking and played out and finished strong.”
He also commended the determination by the Eagles to keep their heads in the game and not give up when the lead began to dwindle.
“It was good perseverance, I think its a good win for us. We kind of freaked out a little bit, just trying to do too much on offense, as far as trying to pass it too many times and they were stealing it and a couple of open shots, not rebounding, then we settled down into our game and we played our game and got some steals and went up ahead.”
The Eagles will go on the road for a string of away games to close out the season in the coming weeks.