COLUMBUS -- The Hebron Christian Academy Eagles took on the Cougars of Lee Academy from Marianna, Arkansas during the playoffs.
This was an extremely close game against two incredibly even teams, as the final score of 60-51 reflects.
Hebron started the game strong in the first half, making easy baskets and getting rebounds when available.
The Cougars, however, had a similar half, but instead of getting rebounds as often, they instead relied on the fouls that Hebron would give them in the paint.
An automatic scorer for Hebron was senior, Jon Garrett Lowe. He was always in an advantageous spot to help the Eagles offense, however, he did draw a few penalties that would help Lee Academy, as has been a struggle for teh Eagles this entire season.
Hebron has been a good team this year when playing against teams that are not good shooters, unfortunately for the Eagles, however, the Cougars were at least able to get a few shots off that worked to disrupt Hebron’s defensive scheme.
Sadly Hebron ended their season on a loss, but the younger members of the team gained valuable experience to take forward when they are starters in the coming years.