STEENS -- Last week Hebron Christian Academy Eagles took on the Rams of Columbus Christian Academy on a cool night, great weather for a baseball game.
For the first four innings there was a good bit of competition between the two teams, however, the Eagles could not hold on, falling by a score of 18-8.
Hebron is a good team at-bat when the other team does not throw the ball low. However, that is exactly what CCA did. The ball would be so low that Hebron would have to kneel down and try to scoop the ball off home plate.
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles are struggling to find a consistent pitcher on the mound.
Junior, Wess Kennedy, was able to get 7 strike-outs in three innings. However, he was pulled after the fourth inning where CCA scored eight runs.
“We just had an awful fourth inning. I think if we had kept it a bit closer we might have had a different outcome for this game,” said head coach Rease Gairhan.
That fourth inning was truly the flip of a switch for CCA. They began to play with a bit more intensity that Hebron would try to match, but they just were not able to.
“I was really happy with our hitting and our stops when we got them, I just wish we could have had a more consistent pitching scheme,” said Gairhan.
Hebron will have a shot at redemption next Monday when they take on the rams once again in Columbus.