The Hebron Eagles took on the Humphreys Academy Rebels in their last game of the regular season on Friday.
Humphreys Academy came into this game with an overall record of 7-2, while the Hebron Eagles came in with a record of 3-7.
The Rebels would take the game by a score of 34-12.
The Eagles relied on the legs of veteran running back Doug Loden. With 18 carries for 56 yards and three catches for 48 yards and one touchdown, Loden was a key player for the team. Another young man that stood up and took charge was Dylan Dupont. Dupont ran for 96 yards with only 12 carries. Starting quarterback Braden Triplett was out with a concussion, so backup Dash Turman had to take over and did well.
Sadly, though the Eagles had two touchdowns taken away and had a few turnovers that prevented them from ever truly being on top of this game. The final score was 12-34 in favor of the Rebels of Humphreys Academy.
“Overall we played pretty well against a very good team,” said coach David Foster.
With this loss it puts Hebron at a record of 3-7 which will still get them into the playoffs where coach Foster hopes to make a run.
Hebron will take on Delta Streets Academy next week in the first round of the playoffs. Hebron will be hosting.