LELAND, MISS. -- The Hebron Eagles traveled to Leland, Miss. to take on Unity Christian Academy. However, they fell short with a final score of 30-8.
The Eagles took on the larger Unity Soldiers in a non-divisional game hoping to upset this fast offense.
Early on in the game, it was fairly even with the first quarter having only six points scored by the Soldiers of Unity. The second quarter ramped up for the Hebron Eagles with quarterback Branden Triplett running it in for six points. The two-point conversion pass from Doug Loden to Dash Thurman was successful.
Leading into the second half the score was 8-14 for the Unity Soldiers. Sadly for the Eagles, the half would be where Unity’s size and speed would come into play. Scoring 16 unanswered points in the third quarter.
“We got beat by a team that was was bigger and faster than we were,” was coach David Foster’s short sentiment about the game.
With a scoreless fourth quarter, the final score would be 8-30 for the Unity Soldiers. Hebron will take on the Desoto Thunderbirds of West Helena Arkansas for their homecoming on Friday.