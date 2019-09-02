PHOEBA -- The Calhoun Academy Cougars took an early lead and never trailed as they defeated the Hebron Christian Eagles 28-6 Friday night Aug. 30.
The Cougars struck early, putting a touchdown on the board in the first two minutes of the game, and it didn’t let up from there. They scored their second touchdown with about six minutes to go in the third quarter. Bringing the score to 14-0. The third touchdown was scored in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Finally, the fourth touchdown, and the icing on the cake, was scored in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. This brought the score to 28-0.
The Eagles’ points came via a touchdown run by Kobe Cooper with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
Hebron had several penalties called against them, one of which negated a touchdown. Each team also fumbled the ball multiple times in the first half, but neither team was able to capitalize.
The Eagles were plagued with injuries. Several players went down throughout the course of the game, prompting numerous injury timeouts. However, most were only cramps, and only one player left the game, what appeared to be a leg injury.
Hebron will go on the road next week to face off against Ben’s Ford Christian School.