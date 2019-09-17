PHEBA – The Hebron Christian Eagles went into week four riding the momentum of their first win of the season, which came on the road against Ben’s Ford 22-14.
Although the Eagles led 20-14 at the half, two unanswered fourth quarter touchdowns sent them to a 26-20 defeat.
Hoping for their first home win of the season, they faced the Delta Academy Raiders on Friday night. The Eagles offense got off to a slow start, with two consecutive penalties on the first two drives of the game. Their first drive ultimately ended in a punt on 4th down and 20 yards to go.
Their defense, however, fared a little better. They took the field and held the Raiders in their first drive of the game. After a failed 4th down conversion by the Raiders, the Eagles regained control of the ball.
The Eagles quarterback, Braeden Tripplett threw an interception in the second drive, but due to a defensive pass interference call, it became an Eagles first down. However, the second drive ultimately ended in a turnover, as the Eagles offense still struggled to find their footing.
In their second offensive drive, the Raiders scored a touch down and successfully completed a two-point conversion. This brought the score to 8-0.
The Eagles offense came to life on the next drive. It was sparked by an explosive run from Kobe Cooper, which gave them excellent field positioning. Then the touchdown pass was completed to Elijah Parrish, but it was called back due to an offensive holding call. However, a few plays later, Triplett completed a touchdown pass to Doug Loden. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, and the new score was 8-6.
The Raiders responded with a touchdown on the next drive, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
The Eagles put up another touchdown on their next drive and also missed the two point attempt, bringing the score to 14-12.
Jon Garrett Lowe recovered a dropped kick-off, and the Eagles took possession of the ball. However, they fumbled on the drive and the Raiders recovered it.
The Raiders were hurt by penalties on their drive, and ultimately punted it with 1:36 to go in the first half. The Eagles completed a touchdown pass to Bradley Scott, but it was also brought back by a penalty. They then completed a big pass to Lowe, and ultimately a touchdown pass was completed to Loden, bringing the score to 20-14 in favor of the Eagles going into half-time.
The second half was dominated by the Raiders, however. They scored two unanswered touchdowns, which brought the score to the final of 26-20.
This was Hebron’s closest home game this season, and they looked good overall. There were just a few mistakes made here and there that ultimately cost them the game. They were also plagued by cramps, with several players going down on the field because of them.
It was a hard-fought game, and a good performance from the Eagles, hopefully they will continue to build on it throughout the rest of the season and beyond.