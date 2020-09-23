PHEBA -- After starting the season poorly at 0-4, Hebron Christian Academy needed a win to boost morale amongst the players.
Last week, when asked about the opponent, Kemper Academy, coach David Foster, said that this game would be a “hard competition since it’s a district game”.
It was not much of a competition, however, with the Hebron Eagles winning this district game 52-14. Hebron’s offense, while impressive, was only second fiddle to their outstanding defense. Multiple interceptions, fumbles and sacks gave Kemper Academy no chance to mount a comeback.
One star from this game was number seven, quarterback Braden Triplett, who was able to extend plays with his feet as well as make the long throws. On the defensive, another star arose out of number 45 Jon Lowe. Just his size alone made him a formidable opponent against the smaller Kemper team, but his pass-rushing and quarterback pressure made the passing game almost nonexistent.
“This was the best that we have looked this season. We needed a win and got one. I am proud of my guys,” said coach David Foster.
Next week the Hebron Eagles will travel to take on the West Memphis Christian Academy in a non-district game.