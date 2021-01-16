PHEBA – The Hebron Eagles scored a big victory over their rival the Columbus Christian Rams by a score of 62-47, on Friday night.
The Eagles, who have had a rocky season started slow, and remained down for most of the first quarter, however, they found their footing late in the first, and through the effort of numerous players, they were able to claw their was back from behind and take a 14-10 lead into the second quarter.
The Eagles would extend their lead in the second quarter, taking a 31-21 lead into halftime.
However, the lead would not go unchallenged.
The Rams fought hard, and were able to cut the lead to withing single digits during the fourth quarter, however, the Eagles managed to regain their feet under them and come together when it mattered most.
The Eagles defense put up one of the best performances of the season.
Senior Jon Garrett Lowe used his size to his advantage in the paint to guard the rim as well as fight for rebounds. However, as is typical with guards, he eventually found himself in foul trouble.
When he was taken out for a little while to avoid fouling out, senior Chase Collum stepped in to fill the position. He performed well, putting up points as well as making good defensive plays.
Dash Turman also served as a playmaker for the Eagles, driving to the rim, often at the expense of his own body by drawing the foul, and putting points on the board.
Seniors Doug Loden and Braeden Triplett also had a good night.
“I have only had them for the last two years, but they have been playing varsity since eighth grade and they have been getting beat for a while,” said head coach Rease Gairhan. “Its a big win for us being able to beat them, especially a district game and everything else. Yes we dogged a little bit at the start, and then we settled down and played our game and finished it out strong.”
Gairhan also said that he hopes that this win will propel the team forward, and give them the boost in confidence that is needed to make a post-season run.